SANDF deny refusing to travel to coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Guest: Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Clement speaks to SANDF Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini about defense force members not wanting to risk their own lives by travelling to the epicenter of the coronavirus in Wuhan.
Guest: Thembelani MrwetyanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso ModiseLISTEN TO PODCAST
DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, a member of Parliament's health portfolio committee talks to Clement Manyathela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona DumaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National
Institute For Communicable Diseases
Clement speaks to ANC MP Boy Mamabolo about his apology to the Malemas over abuse allegations he made at the SONA in February.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isaac MangenaLISTEN TO PODCAST