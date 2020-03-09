Impact of Coronavirus on markets and global economy

Clement speaks to Prof Eftyhia Vardas about Lancet Laboratories announcing their services to test people for coronavirus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyo Mhaga - Spokesperson for the Minister of Sports and Recreation at South
African Government
Guest: Thembinkosi NdlovuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris MarolengLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Eftyhia VardasLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to SANDF Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini about defense force members not wanting to risk their own lives by travelling to the epicenter of the coronavirus in Wuhan.
Guest: Thembelani MrwetyanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karyn MaughanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso ModiseLISTEN TO PODCAST