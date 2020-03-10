Today at 13:51 Science & Tech feature: Carnivorous Plant Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jacques van de Merwe - BioNet Coordinator for Biodiversity Management Branch for City of CT

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Queen Bee Syndrome Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh

Today at 14:50 Interview - Jewish Literary Festival Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Joanne Jowell - Festival Co-ordinator

Today at 15:10 Multi-stakeholder meeting to discuss the impasse with refugees in Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 15:20 Ramaphosa’s CR17 donation judgement: What does the judgement mean for the PP's hold on office? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Franny Rabkin - Legal Reporter at Business Day

Today at 15:40 Why We Should Care: Common Questions and Answers about Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dave Troy

Today at 15:50 Informal settlements can benefit from Stellenbosch University Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Antonio Cicione - a postdoctoral research associate in the Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at SU

Today at 16:10 Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's CR17 donation report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 16:20 Playing high level sport without spectators Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist

Today at 16:55 Hard Drive: Data Must Fall - Vodacom slash data prices by at least 30% Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 17:20 Greg Mills on Asian Aspiration : Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Greg Mills

