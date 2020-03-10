Court finds Ramaphosa was not obliged to disclose CR17 funding:

Today at 15:50 Informal settlements can benefit from Stellenbosch University Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Antonio Cicione - a postdoctoral research associate in the Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) at SU

Today at 16:10 Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's CR17 donation report Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 16:20 Playing high level sport without spectators Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist

Today at 16:55 Hard Drive: Data Must Fall - Vodacom slash data prices by at least 30% Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 17:05 Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN

Lorenzo Fornari - cofounder of the Outdoor Journal

Today at 17:20 Greg Mills on Asian Aspiration : Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Greg Mills

