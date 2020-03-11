Health department confirms 13th case of coronavirus in South Africa:

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk - Continuation of Sexual Assault on Flight
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Covid-19: Italian Virologist on what the rest of the world can learn from Italy.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elisabetta Groppelli
Today at 15:20
DWS on water situation in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rashied Khan - Regional Head - Western Cape at National Department of Water Affairs
Today at 16:10
WCDH on Western Cape's first case of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Professor Leslie London on Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Leslie London - Professor at Department Of Public Health An
Today at 17:20
How far is the Public Protector from being removed from office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom data price cut: Competition Commission congratulates CEO on 'leadership' Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says Vodacom's decision avoided what could have turned into years of litigation. 11 March 2020 12:07 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight. 11 March 2020 12:05 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Health department confirms 13th case of coronavirus in South Africa:

Health department confirms 13th case of coronavirus in South Africa:

Clement speaks to  NICD’s respiratory diseases and meningitis head professor Cheryl Cohen about the latest coronavirus case to be confirmed in the country.



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Untraced Life Esidimeni patients still missing

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest:  Jack Bloom 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report shows lack of transformation in banking sector

11 March 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Khulekani Mathe | Head of Financial Inclusion division at the Banking Association of
South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Inquiry hears Autopax testimony

11 March 2020 12:42 PM

Guest:  Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MEC Maile to address a public meeting in Tshwane

11 March 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Italy passes 10,000 coronavirus cases

11 March 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Laurell Boyers

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health department confirms 13th case of coronavirus in South Africa

11 March 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Prof. Cheryl Cohen

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court finds Ramaphosa was not obliged to disclose CR17 funding:

10 March 2020 2:11 PM

Clement gets reaction from the DA’s Natasha Mazzone and Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga on the Pretoria High Court setting aside Public Protector's CR17 donation report .

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

David Lewis on judgment against Public Protector

10 March 2020 1:40 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism Minister calls meeting to curb coronavirus impact on industry

10 March 2020 1:23 PM

Guest: Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight

Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Death toll from Eldorado Park crash rises to 11, Golden Highway reopened

11 March 2020 1:02 PM

Zondo inquiry resumes with focus on cash-strapped Prasa

11 March 2020 12:55 PM

China allows some firms to resume work at virus epicentre

11 March 2020 12:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA