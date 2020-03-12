Minister Mbalula and Prasa outlines Mabopane recovery programme

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Corruption Watch and WIN release water corruption report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Lewis - . Executive director at Corruption Watch
Today at 15:20
Stage 4 loadshedding continues as Koeberg remains faulty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Velaphi Ntuli - Koeberg Power Station Manager at Eskom
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damian Barr - Author of You Will Be Safe Here and Others
Today at 16:10
Are the Sharks ready for the Stromers battle this weekend?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:20
Italian doctor in Naples reflects on COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Roberto Pennisi - Medical doctor, specialized in General Surgery and Endocrinosurgery
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Couriers must stop delivering packages under 1kg in South Africa – Post Office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 scenarios in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Bassett - Professor at UCT, head of data science at SKA Africa
Today at 17:46
Wine Feature: Will Covid-19 have an effect on production or sales?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siobhan Thompson - CEO of WOSA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Local
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019) The once-mighty Sasol is the worst-performing stock of all emerging market companies so far this week. 12 March 2020 1:09 PM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon’s business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Minister Mbalula and Prasa outlines Mabopane recovery programme

Minister Mbalula and Prasa outlines Mabopane recovery programme

Guest: Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Department of Education releases guidance on the management of Coronavirus in schools

12 March 2020 1:57 PM

Clement spoke to Dept of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on guidelines schools should be following to stop the spread of COVID-19 at 12:15

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANCYL worried about Limpopo becoming possible venue for quarantined COVID19 patients

12 March 2020 12:58 PM

Guest:  Tonny Rachoene - ANCYL RTT Coordinator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshwane DA Councillor resigns

12 March 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Johan Jansen

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet briefs media on meeting held on Wednesday 11 March

12 March 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Update] Covid-19 now spreading locally in South Africa

12 March 2020 12:18 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Mia Lindeque, who provides on the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA confirms four new cases of Coronavirus

12 March 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health department confirms 13th case of coronavirus in South Africa:

11 March 2020 1:37 PM

Clement speaks to  NICD’s respiratory diseases and meningitis head professor Cheryl Cohen about the latest coronavirus case to be confirmed in the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Untraced Life Esidimeni patients still missing

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest:  Jack Bloom 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report shows lack of transformation in banking sector

11 March 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Khulekani Mathe | Head of Financial Inclusion division at the Banking Association of
South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'

Business Politics Local

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Amcu to give an update on financial irregularities with Labour Registrar

12 March 2020 12:28 PM

Coronavirus: Govt publishes guidelines for childcare facilities & schools

12 March 2020 12:07 PM

Building at UKZN’s Edgewood Campus set alight

12 March 2020 11:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA