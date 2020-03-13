SCA dismisses Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:35
Travel - Covid-19 - South Africans - Italy Resident / Switzerland Business Owner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Philip Kolevsohn - SA Resident in Italy
Emma Litkie - SA Small Business Owner based in Switzerland
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
Shontay Lundy - Creator and Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
PIC Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 15:40
Legacy by Thomas Harding review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Harding - author at Kadian Journal (book)
Today at 15:50
BBC sports crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Banning public gatherings and major public events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Dalindyebo arrested less than three months after prison release AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Local
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
SCA dismisses Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

SCA dismisses Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

Guest: Karyn Maughan



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

UKZN "professional students" get expelled

13 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest:  Sifiso Simelane

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions propose special UIF for COVID-19 quarantined workers

13 March 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Riefdah Ajam - Deputy General Secretary at FEDUSA 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Many world events get cancelled because of Coronavirus

13 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Limpopo government to raise awareness on COVID-19

13 March 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Stanley Mathabatha - Premier of Limpopo

Ahmed Kajee - EWN Reporter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

abaThembu King arrested after allegedly attacking his family with axe

13 March 2020 12:27 PM

Guests: Tembinkosi Kinana - Police spokesperson 
 Matthew Mpahlwa - AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Education releases guidance on the management of Coronavirus in schools

12 March 2020 1:57 PM

Clement spoke to Dept of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on guidelines schools should be following to stop the spread of COVID-19 at 12:15

 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Mbalula and Prasa outlines Mabopane recovery programme

12 March 2020 1:34 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANCYL worried about Limpopo becoming possible venue for quarantined COVID19 patients

12 March 2020 12:58 PM

Guest:  Tonny Rachoene - ANCYL RTT Coordinator

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshwane DA Councillor resigns

12 March 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Johan Jansen

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane

Local

[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan

Local

Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19

Business

Second coronavirus patient confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

EWN Highlights

8 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 24

13 March 2020 1:09 PM

Ranch Resort where 122 S.Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined blocked off

13 March 2020 12:21 PM

Agrizzi apologises to Jabulile Sishuba for accusing her of corruption

13 March 2020 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA