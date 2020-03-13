Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Legacy by Thomas Harding review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Harding - author at Kadian Journal (book)
Today at 15:50
BBC sports crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Ranch resort where 122 s.africans from wuhan will be quarantined blocked off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ahmed Kajee
Today at 16:20
BOOKS:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Bergamo Lockdown: social isolation & quarantine in the time of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gigi Bertoglio
Today at 17:05
Western Cape judge breaks ranks, refuses to sit with fellow judge and exposes Hlophe cover-up of assault
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:20
Banning public gatherings and major public events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Leaza Jernberg - Independent Researcher/ Consultant of Cities and International Relations at Freelance
Today at 17:45
Profile: Damian Barr, author of the poignant debut novel - You Will Be Safe Here chats to John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damian Barr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Mmusi Maimane leads One SA Movementt march in Tshwane

Mmusi Maimane leads One SA Movementt march in Tshwane

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

abaThembu King arrested after allegedly attacking his family with axe:

13 March 2020 2:21 PM

Clement speaks to Eastern Cape SAPS and abaThembu Royal Family Advisor Matthew Mpahlwa about AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s arrest after attacking his family members.


LISTEN TO PODCAST

UKZN "professional students" get expelled

13 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest:  Sifiso Simelane


LISTEN TO PODCAST

Unions propose special UIF for COVID-19 quarantined workers

13 March 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Riefdah Ajam - Deputy General Secretary at FEDUSA 


LISTEN TO PODCAST

Many world events get cancelled because of Coronavirus

13 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN 


LISTEN TO PODCAST

Limpopo government to raise awareness on COVID-19

13 March 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Stanley Mathabatha - Premier of Limpopo

Ahmed Kajee - EWN Reporter


LISTEN TO PODCAST

SCA dismisses Zuma’s bid to appeal ruling in corruption case

13 March 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan


LISTEN TO PODCAST

abaThembu King arrested after allegedly attacking his family with axe

13 March 2020 12:27 PM

Guests: Tembinkosi Kinana - Police spokesperson 
 Matthew Mpahlwa - AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser 


LISTEN TO PODCAST

Department of Education releases guidance on the management of Coronavirus in schools

12 March 2020 1:57 PM

Clement spoke to Dept of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on guidelines schools should be following to stop the spread of COVID-19 at 12:15

 

 


LISTEN TO PODCAST

Minister Mbalula and Prasa outlines Mabopane recovery programme

12 March 2020 1:34 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN


LISTEN TO PODCAST

