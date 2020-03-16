IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo on the knock on effect of COVID-19 on elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
What tertiary institutions will do in light of state of disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diane Parker - Deputy Director-General at Department Of Higher Education And Training
Latest Local
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo on the knock on effect of COVID-19 on elections

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo on the knock on effect of COVID-19 on elections

Guest: Sy Mamabolo



SA universities postpone classes and graduations

16 March 2020 12:55 PM

Guests: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa 

 Thabo Shingange - Spokesperson at South African Union of Students

Roundup of confirmed Coronavirus cases

16 March 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Justice Minister denies Janus Walus parole

16 March 2020 12:43 PM

Guest:  Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice

Mmusi Maimane leads One SA Movement march in Tshwane

13 March 2020 2:23 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 

abaThembu King arrested after allegedly attacking his family with axe:

13 March 2020 2:21 PM

Clement speaks to Eastern Cape SAPS and abaThembu Royal Family Advisor Matthew Mpahlwa about AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s arrest after attacking his family members.

UKZN "professional students" get expelled

13 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest:  Sifiso Simelane

Unions propose special UIF for COVID-19 quarantined workers

13 March 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Riefdah Ajam - Deputy General Secretary at FEDUSA 

Many world events get cancelled because of Coronavirus

13 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN 

Limpopo government to raise awareness on COVID-19

13 March 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Stanley Mathabatha - Premier of Limpopo

Ahmed Kajee - EWN Reporter

