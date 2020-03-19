South Africa facing shortage of Coronavirus testing kits

Guest: Dr Eftyhia Vardas
Guest: Brian Pinnock - Cybersecurity Specialist at MimecastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sinesipho ManinjwaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Anban PillayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khosi JiyaniLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marius Du Toit - Defense Lawyer And Former ProsecutorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Apiwe Nxusani Mawela -Founder of Brewsters AcademyLISTEN TO PODCAST
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zola SaphethaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST