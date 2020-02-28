ANC responds to De Klerk and a march is organised again his foundation

Clement speaks to:
Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress
Chumani Maxwele | Activist
Clement spoke to the Chairperson the portfolio committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, and got a response from Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Parks | Cosatu Parliamentary CoordinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to:
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG in the Department of Health
Kamohelo Taule | A student stuck in Wuhan, China
Guests
EWN reporter Ayanda Nyathi
EFF's Mandisa Mashego
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise tells us more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to EWN correspondent, Gavin Grey.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the National Sea Rescue Institute Spokesperson Craig Lambinon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane | Mining and Labour AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST