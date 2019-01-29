Xolani speaks to the Presidency’s Spokesperson Khusela Diko and Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga about the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa has with the Public Protector over his Bosasa donation
Presidency meets with Public Protector over Bosasa claims
28 January 2019 1:30 PM
