Xolani speaks to Panayaza Lesufi on threats to shut down Vodacom if the company does not pay Nkosana Makate for his Please Call Me idea.
Panyaza Lesufi, movement throws weight behind Please Call Me’s Makate
|
29 January 2019 1:15 PM
|
28 January 2019 1:30 PM
|
MEC Lesufi visits Hoerskool President after fight video goes viral
|
25 January 2019 1:27 PM
|
25 January 2019 1:07 PM
|
MEC Lesufi visits Hoerskool President after fight video goes viral
|
25 January 2019 12:42 PM
|
Western Cape police withdraw appeal of damning ruling on unfair allocation
|
25 January 2019 12:32 PM
|
25 January 2019 12:26 PM
|
Competition Commission stalls investigations due to lack of funds
|
24 January 2019 1:16 PM
|
23 January 2019 1:15 PM