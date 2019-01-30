The Xolani Gwala Show

Panyaza Lesufi, movement throws weight behind Please Call Me’s Makate


Xolani speaks to Panayaza Lesufi on threats to shut down Vodacom if the company does not pay Nkosana Makate for his Please Call Me idea.

Presidency meets with Public Protector over Bosasa claims

29 January 2019 1:15 PM
Angelo Agrizzi names journalists paid by Bosasa

28 January 2019 1:30 PM
MEC Lesufi visits Hoerskool President after fight video goes viral

25 January 2019 1:27 PM
Preview at the Protea Pink ODI

25 January 2019 1:07 PM
MEC Lesufi visits Hoerskool President after fight video goes viral

25 January 2019 12:42 PM
Western Cape police withdraw appeal of damning ruling on unfair allocation

25 January 2019 12:32 PM
Tshwane Audit reveals GladAfrica contract irregularity

25 January 2019 12:26 PM
Competition Commission stalls investigations due to lack of funds

24 January 2019 1:16 PM
NPA drop corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma

23 January 2019 1:15 PM
EWN Headlines
Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison
Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Timothy Omotoso and two women return to court where their trial will resume.
Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli
Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli

North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction
Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction

The PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo is just one of the transactions being scrutinised at the commission.
