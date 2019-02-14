The Xolani Gwala Show

Agrizzi legal team confirms he wont testify at Mokgoro Commission


Xolani speaks to Mokgoro Commission Spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu about Former Boss Angelo Agrizzi no longer appearing at the inquiry as expected.

Minister of Communications apologises for SABC censoring

13 February 2019 1:24 PM
Cosatu threatens ANC vote over Eskom unbundling and unemployment rates

12 February 2019 1:17 PM
Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding.

11 February 2019 1:16 PM
EFF MP caught on camera assaulting someone

8 February 2019 1:36 PM
Government expected to cut costs for 2019 Sona

7 February 2019 1:20 PM
High Court rules against the disbandment of the North West PEC

6 February 2019 1:20 PM
Bosasa testimony continues..

5 February 2019 1:31 PM
Minister of Finance to appoint new PIC Board

4 February 2019 1:18 PM
3 learners declared dead after structural collapse at Hoerskool Laerskool Driehoek

1 February 2019 1:16 PM
EWN Headlines
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

The president is responding to two days of debate by MPs on the State of the Nation Address delivered last week.
Architects disprove Vytjie Mentor’s description of Gupta residence
Architects disprove Vytjie Mentor’s description of Gupta residence

Vytjie Mentor was questioned about her visit to the house in 2010 where she claims the controversial family offered her the position of public enterprises minister.

Gloria coal mine gas explosion death toll rises to 13
Gloria coal mine gas explosion death toll rises to 13

Rescue officials say that they have had to halt the search operation once again for safety reasons.
