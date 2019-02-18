The Xolani Gwala Show

SAA to implement restructuring strategy


Clement speaks to SAA Spokesperson Tlali Tlali on the struggling state-owned airline’s plan to split into three business units as part of a revamp plan.

SA fashion fraternity mourns Karl Lagerfeld:

20 February 2019 1:20 PM
Lawrence Mrwebi takes a stand at Mokgoro Commission

20 February 2019 12:52 PM
What to expect in today's budget speech

20 February 2019 12:40 PM
Ex-Vhembe Mayor alleges political conspiracies in VBS saga

19 February 2019 1:15 PM
Bosasa workers shattered by closure of company

19 February 2019 1:05 PM
Justice Committee considers report on removal of Public Protector

19 February 2019 1:00 PM
Amcu calls for strike at coal, platinum sectors

19 February 2019 12:50 PM
ANC responds to backlash on Pule Mabe case

19 February 2019 12:29 PM
UKZN launches the Phoenix 1B sounding rocket

18 February 2019 1:08 PM
EWN Headlines
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’

Outa says there were no surprises from the Finance Minister's maiden speech considering the challenges currently gripping the country's economy.
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi

The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that an affidavit drafted by Lawrence Mrwebi was used by Jackie Selebi’s 2009 application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption

The inquiry started dealing with issues at Eskom on Wednesday, with evidence leaders presenting reports they will use over the next three weeks.
