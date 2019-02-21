The Xolani Gwala Show

Moody's rating agency not impressed by the budget


Guest: Nwabisa Nontenja | Development Economist

Nigeria gears up for elections:

22 February 2019 1:13 PM
SAHRC to probe claims of racial discrimination at SuperSport

22 February 2019 12:53 PM
Somali shop owners targeted in SA townships

22 February 2019 12:44 PM
Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza testifies at State Capture

22 February 2019 12:36 PM
Eskom puts Army and police on standby amidst fears of retrenchment

22 February 2019 12:25 PM
Pule Mabe Sexual Harrassment Accuser fights back:

21 February 2019 1:40 PM
Update on Pule Mabe sexual harassment case

21 February 2019 1:08 PM
Amendments to the Labour Law Act a threat to trade unions?

21 February 2019 12:57 PM
ANC Gauteng calls for accelerated release of provincial land for student accommodation

21 February 2019 12:51 PM
EWN Headlines
Eskom unbundling won't cause job losses, privatisation, says ANC
Eskom unbundling won't cause job losses, privatisation, says ANC

The ANC assured the public that the process of restructuring of the power utility would not result in privatisation, job losses or an increase in the price of electricity.
Edenvale High to resume classes after robbery attempt
Edenvale High to resume classes after robbery attempt

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that after counselling was provided and enforcement officials visited the school, they've agreed that it is safe for learning to resume.
Radebe: 'Eskom's financial losses can't be blamed on IPPs'
Radebe: 'Eskom's financial losses can't be blamed on IPPs'

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe vouched for the renewable energy independent power producers project, saying that the awarding of contracts is fair, open and transparent.
