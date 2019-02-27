The Xolani Gwala Show

City of Cape Town to petition court to allow electricity purchases from IPPs


Guest: Phindile Maxiti | MAYCO Member for Energy and Climate

Former Police Commissioner arrested on fraud, corruption allegations:

1 March 2019 1:16 PM
Slight increase in South African divorce rates

1 March 2019 1:02 PM
Police arrest 3 more linked to Thoriso Themane murder

1 March 2019 12:57 PM
Weapons, drugs found on learners at Cape Town school

1 March 2019 12:53 PM
Former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane arrested on fraud and corruption allegations

1 March 2019 12:49 PM
Concerns raised around the vetting of teachers

1 March 2019 12:29 PM
3.8 tremor shakes Johannesburg residents

1 March 2019 12:23 PM
Prasa Board announces resignation of interim CEO

28 February 2019 1:17 PM
M2 highway closure kicks in

28 February 2019 1:06 PM
Mboro meets with Alph Lukau over resurrection incident

28 February 2019 12:58 PM
EWN Headlines
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime

Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation

Valli Moosa, who was part of the team that developed the Constitution, told the committee there’s nothing legally stopping Parliament from amending it.
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable

S&P Global says the stable outlook reflects the view that government's commitment to providing additional funding to Eskom reduces the risk of shortfalls.
