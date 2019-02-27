The Xolani Gwala Show

Thoriso Themane’s family speaks out after his death:


Nickolaus speaks to Pastor Mahlapahlapana Themane, Thoriso Themane’s father who was killed in a suspected mob attack in Polokwane.

Former Police Commissioner arrested on fraud, corruption allegations:

1 March 2019 1:16 PM
Slight increase in South African divorce rates

1 March 2019 1:02 PM
Police arrest 3 more linked to Thoriso Themane murder

1 March 2019 12:57 PM
Weapons, drugs found on learners at Cape Town school

1 March 2019 12:53 PM
Former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane arrested on fraud and corruption allegations

1 March 2019 12:49 PM
Concerns raised around the vetting of teachers

1 March 2019 12:29 PM
3.8 tremor shakes Johannesburg residents

1 March 2019 12:23 PM
Prasa Board announces resignation of interim CEO

28 February 2019 1:17 PM
M2 highway closure kicks in

28 February 2019 1:06 PM
Mboro meets with Alph Lukau over resurrection incident

28 February 2019 12:58 PM
EWN Headlines
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs told
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs told

Moody’s is the only one of the three big rating agencies that still has South Africa at investment grade, with a stable outlook.
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soon
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soon

Workers at Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines last received a payment in October, with mining operations coming to an end in December.
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contract

In January, an Auditor-General report revealed the R12 billion contract with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.
