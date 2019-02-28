The Xolani Gwala Show

D-Day for McBride's future at IPID


Guests Dianne Kohler-Barnard | DA member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committe on Police David Lewis – Executive Director at Corruption Watch

04 - 03 - 2019

04 - 03 - 2019

4 March 2019 1:18 PM
Petrol and diesel prices going up

Petrol and diesel prices going up

4 March 2019 12:58 PM
Illegal electricity connections cripple Eskom

Illegal electricity connections cripple Eskom

4 March 2019 12:33 PM
Babes Wodumo Abuse Video

Babes Wodumo Abuse Video

4 March 2019 12:27 PM
Former Police Commissioner arrested on fraud, corruption allegations:

Former Police Commissioner arrested on fraud, corruption allegations:

1 March 2019 1:16 PM
Slight increase in South African divorce rates

Slight increase in South African divorce rates

1 March 2019 1:02 PM
Police arrest 3 more linked to Thoriso Themane murder

Police arrest 3 more linked to Thoriso Themane murder

1 March 2019 12:57 PM
Weapons, drugs found on learners at Cape Town school

Weapons, drugs found on learners at Cape Town school

1 March 2019 12:53 PM
Former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane arrested on fraud and corruption allegations

Former commissioner Khomotso Phahlane arrested on fraud and corruption allegations

1 March 2019 12:49 PM
Concerns raised around the vetting of teachers

Concerns raised around the vetting of teachers

1 March 2019 12:29 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application

Former President Jacob Zuma is applying to have his fraud and corruption case, which is linked to the arms deal, permanently halted.
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hike
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hike

This is the second consecutive fuel price increase since the start of the year.
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault video
Babes Wodumo to release statement after assault video

A video surfaced online showing her being assaulted by her boyfriend Mandla 'Mamphintsha' Maphumulo.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us