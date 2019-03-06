The Xolani Gwala Show

Sanef responds to EFF attacks on journalist Karima Brown


Guest: Katy Katopodis | Deputy Chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Dutch Reformed Church’s decision not to recognise same sex marriages overturned:

Dutch Reformed Church’s decision not to recognise same sex marriages overturned:

8 March 2019 1:21 PM
State Capture Inquiry

State Capture Inquiry

8 March 2019 1:17 PM
Future Kings teams up with Cricket SA

Future Kings teams up with Cricket SA

8 March 2019 1:08 PM
Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town Cycle Tour

8 March 2019 1:03 PM
Rand takes a dip after nationalization of SARB announcement

Rand takes a dip after nationalization of SARB announcement

8 March 2019 12:35 PM
Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise same-sex unions overturned

Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise same-sex unions overturned

8 March 2019 12:30 PM
Victims file class action suit following Uber attacks:

Victims file class action suit following Uber attacks:

7 March 2019 1:57 PM
There's a new whites-only place in Northern Cape - Eureka

There's a new whites-only place in Northern Cape - Eureka

7 March 2019 1:15 PM
SAHRC worried about lack of resources in Cape Town schools

SAHRC worried about lack of resources in Cape Town schools

7 March 2019 1:08 PM
Victims file class action suit following Uber attacks

Victims file class action suit following Uber attacks

7 March 2019 12:50 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives

In a statement, the company said those suspended includes human resources officer Nonkululeko Sishi, group chief operating officer Mlamuli Buthelezi and the chief executives of Transnet’s freight rain and national port authority.

Malaysian jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on social media
Malaysian jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on social media

The sentence is believed to be the harshest such penalty on record in the Muslim-majority country, where concerns over racial and religious tensions have grown in recent months.
EC police strongly condemn mob killings
EC police strongly condemn mob killings

A victim’s body was found dumped in the area earlier this week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us