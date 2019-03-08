The Xolani Gwala Show

State Capture Inquiry


Guest: Clement Manyathela | EWN reporter

Fallout from Boeing 737 Max 8 crash continues

Fallout from Boeing 737 Max 8 crash continues

12 March 2019 12:56 PM
Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

12 March 2019 12:42 PM
Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

12 March 2019 12:34 PM
Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo

12 March 2019 12:26 PM
Eskom's R13bn contract with US firm highlights crisis at utility:

Eskom's R13bn contract with US firm highlights crisis at utility:

11 March 2019 1:20 PM
Eskom's R13bn contract with US firm highlights crisis at utility

Eskom's R13bn contract with US firm highlights crisis at utility

11 March 2019 12:57 PM
Eskom official Opperman resumes testimony at Zondo Commission

Eskom official Opperman resumes testimony at Zondo Commission

11 March 2019 12:52 PM
Reflecting on the IFP manifesto launch

Reflecting on the IFP manifesto launch

11 March 2019 12:36 PM
Panel reveals abuse of resources at State Security Agency

Panel reveals abuse of resources at State Security Agency

11 March 2019 12:29 PM
Dutch Reformed Church’s decision not to recognise same sex marriages overturned:

Dutch Reformed Church’s decision not to recognise same sex marriages overturned:

8 March 2019 1:21 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.
Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry
Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry

Former Eskom official Johann Bester described how those he trusted at Eskom where removed from their positions leaving him with no support when he tried to renegotiate the contract with Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine.
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board

The company, now known as African Global Operations, donated about R6 million for the establishment of the war room in Krugersdorp in previous elections.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us