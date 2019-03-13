The Xolani Gwala Show

Clement Manyathela standing in for Xolani Gwala


Clement spoke to ANC Acting Spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the party’s parliamentary list ahead of the IEC deadline. Barry Bateman EWN Reporter spoke to Clement about the Bosasa Liquidation reversal Karyn Maughan Specialist Reporter at Tiso Blackstar gave an update on the latest out of the State Capture Commission.

15 March 2019 1:40 PM
Bosasa liquidators fight back

15 March 2019 1:05 PM
New Zealand Terror Attack

15 March 2019 12:57 PM
Mcebisi Jonas cross-examined at State Capture Inquiry

15 March 2019 12:49 PM
Citizen Survey – Zuma will hurt ANC at the polls

15 March 2019 12:38 PM
Makhosi Khoza resigns from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

15 March 2019 12:31 PM
Judge Mandela Makaula recuses himself from Omotoso Rape Trial

15 March 2019 12:25 PM
2019 - 03 - 14

14 March 2019 1:55 PM
Ramaphosa to meet union leaders over Eskom unbundling

14 March 2019 1:05 PM
Safety in Schools

14 March 2019 12:49 PM
EWN Headlines
MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?
MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?

The council's deputy president Riaad Fataar says there should be less talk and more action to prevent Islamophobia.
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption

The union's Steve Harris says Prasa should have taken action against those implicated a long time ago.

Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrested
Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrested

The main suspect in New Zealand’s worst peacetime mass shooting intended to continue the rampage before he was caught by police.
