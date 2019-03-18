Clement Manyathela standing in for Xolani Gwala

The Xolani Gwala Show

Clement Manyatela speaks to ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula about the party’s view on nationwide power cuts by power utility Eskom ahead of elections.

Minister of Finance asks Sanral to reverse its e-toll decision:

29 March 2019 1:34 PM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival

29 March 2019 1:15 PM
Minister of Finance demands reversal of Sanral's e-toll decision

29 March 2019 1:03 PM
Agrizzi implicates Cedrick Frolick in State Capture Inquiry

29 March 2019 12:54 PM
Sars interdicts unions to comply with picketing rules

29 March 2019 12:50 PM
DA marches against Eskom power crisis

29 March 2019 12:38 PM
Moody's to deliver review on South Africa

29 March 2019 12:29 PM
Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial will continue, rules magistrate

29 March 2019 12:22 PM
SAPS addresses withdrawn charges against political killings suspects:

28 March 2019 1:28 PM
Africa Check launches WhatsApp fact-checking services

28 March 2019 1:21 PM
EWN Headlines
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a crowd in Kimberley that South Africans are tired of corruption.
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hit
Experts are warning that the tough economic times may lead to more uncertainty about the country's investment market.
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting
The latest shooting comes just days after a separate gunbattle in the area between rival taxi groups, in which one person was killed.
