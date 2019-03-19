The Xolani Gwala Show

Eskom holds briefing on power cuts


Guests Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN Trevor Nel | Owner of the Lucky Bean restaurant

Unions in talks to settle Sars dispute

Unions in talks to settle Sars dispute

1 April 2019 1:15 PM
EU nervous about the UK's indecisiveness on Brexit

EU nervous about the UK's indecisiveness on Brexit

1 April 2019 1:04 PM
Dirco and SAPS Ministry to meet ambassadors over spate of xenophobic attacks

Dirco and SAPS Ministry to meet ambassadors over spate of xenophobic attacks

1 April 2019 12:59 PM
Four dead in Hout Bay after taxi-related shooting

Four dead in Hout Bay after taxi-related shooting

1 April 2019 12:48 PM
PIC inquiry continues after being granted extension

PIC inquiry continues after being granted extension

1 April 2019 12:42 PM
Sars, unions close to signing new wage deal

Sars, unions close to signing new wage deal

1 April 2019 12:39 PM
Ace Magashule slammed for systematic state corruption in the Free State

Ace Magashule slammed for systematic state corruption in the Free State

1 April 2019 12:23 PM
Minister of Finance asks Sanral to reverse its e-toll decision:

Minister of Finance asks Sanral to reverse its e-toll decision:

29 March 2019 1:34 PM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Cape Town International Jazz Festival

29 March 2019 1:15 PM
Minister of Finance demands reversal of Sanral's e-toll decision

Minister of Finance demands reversal of Sanral's e-toll decision

29 March 2019 1:03 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingon
Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingon

He announced Sars collected about R1.28 trillion for the 2018/2019 year missing its target by almost R15 billion.
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May

Julius Malema addressed a packed Philippi Stadium over the weekend during the party’s provincial manifesto rally.
Zim boy (12) dies of cancer after being reunited with parents in SA
Zim boy (12) dies of cancer after being reunited with parents in SA

Allan Chada has been fighting leukaemia since he was diagnosed in May last year but died on Friday evening.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us