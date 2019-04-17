Guest: Barry Bateman | EWN reporter
Johan Booysen takes stand at State Capture Inquiry
|
17 April 2019 1:16 PM
|
Cyril Ramaphosa seemingly shocked at everything that happens in SA?
|
17 April 2019 12:59 PM
|
17 April 2019 12:47 PM
|
Most SA municipalities face collapse due to money mismanagement
|
17 April 2019 12:37 PM
|
Minister's report shows pupils not ready for varsity after matric
|
17 April 2019 12:32 PM
|
16 April 2019 1:12 PM
|
Children's Cardiac Foundation of Africa launches free surgeries for children
|
16 April 2019 1:05 PM
|
Excitement on the news of direct flight from Cape Town to the US
|
16 April 2019 12:54 PM
|
Alex housing project and Mamelodi residents threaten misgovernance over housing
|
16 April 2019 12:44 PM