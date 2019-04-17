The Xolani Gwala Show

Minister's report shows pupils not ready for varsity after matric


Guest: Naledi Pandor | Minister of Higher Education and Training

UN Secretary General appoints envoy to Sudan

17 April 2019 1:16 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa seemingly shocked at everything that happens in SA?

17 April 2019 12:59 PM
Violence in Schools Summit

17 April 2019 12:47 PM
Most SA municipalities face collapse due to money mismanagement

17 April 2019 12:37 PM
Johan Booysen takes stand at State Capture Inquiry

17 April 2019 12:27 PM
Experts assess Notre Dame damage after fire is extinguished

16 April 2019 1:12 PM
Children's Cardiac Foundation of Africa launches free surgeries for children

16 April 2019 1:05 PM
Excitement on the news of direct flight from Cape Town to the US

16 April 2019 12:54 PM
Alex housing project and Mamelodi residents threaten misgovernance over housing

16 April 2019 12:44 PM
#WaterWatch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

EWN Headlines
Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence
Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is testifying at the state capture inquiry about ongoing efforts to derail the case against businessman Thoshen Panday.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident occurred shortly after 6am on the N1 near in De Doorns just outside Worcester.

SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate
SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate

On Wednesday, the ANC denied that it had agreed to a public debate between Ramaphosa and Maimane.
