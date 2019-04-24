The Xolani Gwala Show

Land Party stands by King Dalindyebo


Guest: Gcobani Ndzongana | President of the Land Party

Freedom Front Plus wants BLF deregistered as political party

24 April 2019 1:03 PM
Gauteng health investigates death of 4-year-old after tooth extraction

24 April 2019 12:57 PM
SA cities not prepared for harsh weather, climate change

24 April 2019 12:53 PM
Alex task team to meet with residents today

24 April 2019 12:29 PM
Western Cape train fires remain a concern

23 April 2019 1:17 PM
President Ramaphosa in Cairo attending summits on Sudan, Libya

23 April 2019 1:07 PM
De Lille approaches court to get DA to apologise

23 April 2019 12:57 PM
Amcu members return to work after wage strike

23 April 2019 12:54 PM
ATM members want the party deregistered

23 April 2019 12:45 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases
The spike is being linked to stagnant pools of water left in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 344 people in Zimbabwe.
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1
The consumer confidence index, sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to +2 in the first quarter from +7 in the final quarter of 2018.
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
Former DA leader Tony Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
