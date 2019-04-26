The Xolani Gwala Show

Ramaphosa fires Jiba and Mrwebi


Update on cyclone Kenneth hitting Mozambique

26 April 2019 1:16 PM
UCT study finds gender pay gap has shrunk over the last 25 years

26 April 2019 12:58 PM
President Ramaphosa fires Jiba and Mrwebi

26 April 2019 12:39 PM
#FreedomDay: Reflections on the last 25 years

26 April 2019 12:21 PM
Amnesty International launches Human Rights Manifesto before elections

25 April 2019 1:19 PM
Questions raised on Bridgette Radebe's involvement in Botswana presidential campaign

25 April 2019 1:12 PM
KZN floods death toll climbs to 70

25 April 2019 12:52 PM
Labour Court prevents Comair staffers from going ahead with planned strike

25 April 2019 12:39 PM
AMCU faces deregistration by labour department

25 April 2019 12:30 PM
EWN Headlines
First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique
First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique

Category three Cyclone Kenneth, packing winds of 160 kilometres an hour, struck the north coast's Cabo Delgado province late Thursday after swiping the Comoros islands.

Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed in a parliamentary reply this week his department was assisting Parliament in looking at the feasibility of moving house.
Political party manifestos don't cater for youth, says activist
Political party manifestos don't cater for youth, says activist

Some young people who feel let down by politicians say there’s no point in them voting next month and they want to send a strong message to those in power.
