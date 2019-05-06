The Xolani Gwala Show

ATM denies allegations of links with Zuma and Magashule


Guest: Vuyolwethu Zungula | President at African Transformation Movement

Google SA reveals most popular election searches

6 May 2019 1:15 PM
ANC Western Cape explains "donation" from Iqbal Surve

6 May 2019 1:07 PM
Transnet under spotlight at State Capture Inquiry

6 May 2019 12:57 PM
Equality Court finds BLF guilty of hate speech

6 May 2019 12:53 PM
Close to 800 000 South Africans expected to cast their special votes

6 May 2019 12:42 PM
Nine SOE's poor performance affecting outlook of the rest

3 May 2019 1:45 PM
Inspector-General contrasts State Minister on Magashule phonetapping claims

3 May 2019 1:42 PM
What does astrology say about 2019 elections?

3 May 2019 1:35 PM
Cape MEC lashes out at government's plans to regulate Airbnb

3 May 2019 1:25 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Poverty, no jobs & much more: Young voters on why they may not vote
There has been a concerted push from the IEC and some contesting political parties to get more young people interested in voting, but whether this will yield positive results on 8 May is another story.
Zondo inquiry to hear evidence on Transnet procurement irregularities, fraud
The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that forensic investigation reports will be presented to demonstrate procurement fraud and corruption worth billions of rands at Transnet.
WC police to focus on gang-ridden, protest-hit areas on elections day
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police in the Western Cape would focus on a number of hot spot areas plagued by gang violence and violent service delivery protests.
