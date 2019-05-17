The Xolani Gwala Show

Election Review: The path to the next five years South Africa


Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

Killer hit musical CHICAGO returns to razzle dazzle SA again!

17 May 2019 1:13 PM
Supersport fires Robert Marawa

17 May 2019 1:08 PM
It's all systems go for digital migration - says Ndabeni-Abrahams

17 May 2019 12:54 PM
Changes that political parties will implement after Ramaphosa's inauguration

17 May 2019 12:47 PM
State Capture: Transnet

17 May 2019 12:41 PM
State of Alabama outlaws all abortions

16 May 2019 1:10 PM
State Capture: Transnet

16 May 2019 12:58 PM
Jeff Radebe opens electricity generation floodgates

16 May 2019 12:34 PM
ANC must not let down voters after they rewarded it well for nearly destroying SA

16 May 2019 12:24 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Outrage as 8-month-old baby is shot in Mitchells Plain
Abie Isaacs, a chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF, called on the community to help police in their search for the suspects.
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled
Sports presenter Robert Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’.
DA Gauteng elects Solly Msimanga as caucus leader
Solly Msimanga said the members of the party’s caucus in the province would continue the work of the fifth administration, including the removal of e-toll levies.
