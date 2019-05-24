The Xolani Gwala Show

Theresa May Resigns - What will happen to Brexit?


Guest: Peter Anderson, UK correspondent 

Africa Day - State of the continent

24 May 2019 12:55 PM
Inauguration Preparation for CR

24 May 2019 12:50 PM
What to expect from Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s new cabinet

24 May 2019 12:37 PM
NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA vision

24 May 2019 12:30 PM
Theresa May faces growing calls to quit amid renewed Brexit revolt

23 May 2019 1:09 PM
Johannesburg residents to pay more for water, electricity

23 May 2019 1:05 PM
SARB announcement on repo rate

23 May 2019 12:53 PM
DA pushes with bid to get rid of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

23 May 2019 12:39 PM
NCOP swearing in

23 May 2019 12:35 PM
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier
Roberto Gonsvales accused the Hawks of being complacent in dealing with reports of irregularities at the parastatal.
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
Jacob Zuma has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case involving a raft of corruption charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

EU says May resignation changes nothing in Brexit talks
EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted Theresa May's decision "without personal joy," adding that the council of EU leaders has "set out its position" on the Brexit deal.
