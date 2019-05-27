Resident Cyril Ramaphosa is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he appoints David Mabuza as his deputy and Pravin Gordhan to his new Cabinet despite serious allegations against them, it will be contrary to his principle of clean government – but if he ditches them, he risks alienating his political allies.
President Ramaphosa's dilemma on DD and PG
|
Botswana Ex-President Khama splits ruling party with exitled
|
27 May 2019 1:00 PM
|
27 May 2019 12:53 PM
|
27 May 2019 12:36 PM
|
24 May 2019 1:00 PM
|
24 May 2019 12:55 PM
|
24 May 2019 12:50 PM
|
What to expect from Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s new cabinet
|
24 May 2019 12:37 PM
|
24 May 2019 12:30 PM
|
Theresa May faces growing calls to quit amid renewed Brexit revolt
|
23 May 2019 1:09 PM