The Xolani Gwala Show

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Theo Venter, Political Analyst from North-West University unpacked the dilemma that President Ramaphosa will be faced should he decide to appoint DD Mabuza and Pravin Gordhan with all the allegation that they’re both facing. Nickolaus also spoke to EWN’s Kevin Brandt on the latest update with regards to the Kuga Ford Inquest  

Botswana Ex-President Khama splits ruling party with exitled

27 May 2019 1:00 PM
Shooting at Bree Taxi rank

27 May 2019 12:53 PM
State Security Agency Shakeup

27 May 2019 12:36 PM
President Ramaphosa's dilemma on DD and PG

27 May 2019 12:24 PM
Theresa May Resigns - What will happen to Brexit?

24 May 2019 1:00 PM
Africa Day - State of the continent

24 May 2019 12:55 PM
Inauguration Preparation for CR

24 May 2019 12:50 PM
What to expect from Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s new cabinet

24 May 2019 12:37 PM
NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA vision

24 May 2019 12:30 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo
Saray Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC
The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
