The Xolani Gwala Show:

27 May 2019 1:23 PM

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Theo Venter, Political Analyst from North-West University unpacked the dilemma that President Ramaphosa will be faced should he decide to appoint DD Mabuza and Pravin Gordhan with all the allegation that they’re both facing. Nickolaus also spoke to EWN’s Kevin Brandt on the latest update with regards to the Kuga Ford Inquest