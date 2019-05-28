Cape Town residents have 3 more days to register solar panels with the city or else

28 May 2019 12:29 PM

Niveshen Govender Programme Manager at South African Photovoltaic Industry Association. According Niveshen Govender, programme manager at the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), Cape Town residents have had ample time since July last year to get their PV Systems registered. The grace period was extended from 28 February to 31 May. The City says registration is required for reasons that include the safety of its staff, who risk electrocution if they work on a system they believe safely offline while an unregistered home installation is feeding power back into the grid. At one stage non-registered systems were believed to make up 70%