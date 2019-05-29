The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Premier Makhura new cabinet


Prof Somadoda Fikeni on Makhura’s cabinet, and the new six faces introduced– is this the best team to lead GP?

New Zealand will have a new 'well-being budget,' says Jacinda Ardern

29 May 2019 1:01 PM
Multichoice and ICASA saga

29 May 2019 12:54 PM
DA offers ANC Scopa chair position in Western Cape legislature

29 May 2019 12:50 PM
Aurora directors eventually face charges in court

29 May 2019 12:39 PM
Pravin Gordhan and PP Mkhwebane

29 May 2019 12:33 PM
28 MAY 2019

28 May 2019 1:19 PM
Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study

28 May 2019 12:59 PM
Is SA in line on carbon tax?

28 May 2019 12:52 PM
Adam Catzavelos in court

28 May 2019 12:46 PM
EWN Headlines
Former Bosasa execs back SAHRC racism case against Agrizzi
Former Bosasa execs back SAHRC racism case against Agrizzi

In a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry earlier this year, the former executive could be heard using the k-word in reference to black Bosasa directors.
Father suspected of killing 3 children in murder-suicide was abusive - mom
Father suspected of killing 3 children in murder-suicide was abusive - mom

The 29-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing the three children aged two, three and 11 at his house in Block W, Soshanguve.
Port Elizabeth family of 5 die in shack fire
Port Elizabeth family of 5 die in shack fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.
