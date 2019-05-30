The Xolani Gwala Show

Donald Trump and the Mueller report and Iran


Brooks Spector is the Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Cabinet Reaction

30 May 2019 12:54 PM
Reaction to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services appointment

30 May 2019 12:49 PM
Mixed reaction to new cabinet

30 May 2019 12:36 PM
Reaction appointment of Employment and Labour minister

30 May 2019 12:27 PM
Cabinet Reaction

30 May 2019 12:21 PM
New Zealand will have a new 'well-being budget,' says Jacinda Ardern

29 May 2019 1:01 PM
Multichoice and ICASA saga

29 May 2019 12:54 PM
DA offers ANC Scopa chair position in Western Cape legislature

29 May 2019 12:50 PM
Aurora directors eventually face charges in court

29 May 2019 12:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Proteas start World Cup with solid bowling performance
Proteas start World Cup with solid bowling performance

Interestingly, Imran Tahir bowled the first ball of the World Cup in a surprise move from Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis. South Africa will happy with their first 50 overs at the World Cup after restricting England to 311-8 in their allotted 50 overs.
GALLERY: New Cabinet members arrive for swearing-in
GALLERY: New Cabinet members arrive for swearing-in

It was smiles all round as new members of Cabinet arrived at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.
WATCH LIVE: New Cabinet members take oath of office
WATCH LIVE: New Cabinet members take oath of office

Members of the national executive announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday are being sworn in.
