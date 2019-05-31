The Xolani Gwala Show

Cape Town sets aside land to grow cannabis


Guest: Myrtle Clarke | Founder at Dagga Couple

Close to 100 houses demolished in Alexandra following an eviction order

31 May 2019 1:15 PM
Denosa warns against premature conclusions about Mamelodi incident

31 May 2019 1:14 PM
Peter Bruce defends Ramaphosa cabinet

31 May 2019 1:11 PM
Ronald Lamola talks new portfolio as Justice Minister

31 May 2019 12:48 PM
Panyaza Lesufi moved back to Education portfolio

31 May 2019 12:42 PM
Donald Trump and the Mueller report and Iran

30 May 2019 1:11 PM
Cabinet Reaction

30 May 2019 12:54 PM
Reaction to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services appointment

30 May 2019 12:49 PM
Mixed reaction to new cabinet

30 May 2019 12:36 PM
State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation
MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu testified on Friday in Parktown about the findings of his investigation into the relocation of facilities.
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African development
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed the new African Free Trade Area on Friday, saying the focus must now move towards the continent being productive.
