Rodrigues' permanent stay of prosecution dismissed


EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise

Major shake-up for law degree following report

3 June 2019 1:01 PM
CEO resignation letter suggests SAA is being forced into administration

3 June 2019 12:55 PM
Parliament getting it’s engine going regarding new committees

3 June 2019 12:48 PM
State Capture

3 June 2019 12:42 PM
Close to 100 houses demolished in Alexandra following an eviction order

31 May 2019 1:15 PM
Denosa warns against premature conclusions about Mamelodi incident

31 May 2019 1:14 PM
Peter Bruce defends Ramaphosa cabinet

31 May 2019 1:11 PM
Cape Town sets aside land to grow cannabis

31 May 2019 1:01 PM
Ronald Lamola talks new portfolio as Justice Minister

31 May 2019 12:48 PM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Joao Rodriguez ruling sets tone for similar apartheid-era cases – NPA
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodriguez’s application not to face charges for the death of Timol in 1971.

Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA
The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
