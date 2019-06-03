The Xolani Gwala Show

CEO resignation letter suggests SAA is being forced into administration


Peter Attard Montalto

Major shake-up for law degree following report

3 June 2019 1:01 PM
Parliament getting it’s engine going regarding new committees

3 June 2019 12:48 PM
State Capture

3 June 2019 12:42 PM
Rodrigues' permanent stay of prosecution dismissed

3 June 2019 12:32 PM
Close to 100 houses demolished in Alexandra following an eviction order

31 May 2019 1:15 PM
Denosa warns against premature conclusions about Mamelodi incident

31 May 2019 1:14 PM
Peter Bruce defends Ramaphosa cabinet

31 May 2019 1:11 PM
Cape Town sets aside land to grow cannabis

31 May 2019 1:01 PM
Ronald Lamola talks new portfolio as Justice Minister

31 May 2019 12:48 PM
EWN Headlines
Government must review public participation model – Alexandra inquiry hears
The SAHRC probe was set up following weeks of disruptive service delivery protests earlier this year.
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
The EFF has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of pushing axed CEO Siyabonga Gama out of Transnet, undermining Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and failing to support SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana.
UPDATE: 1 pupil killed, 2 others in hospital after Forest High stabbing
It was unclear what led to the deadly fight but according to pupils at the school, it was a fight between two groups.
