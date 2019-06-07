The Xolani Gwala Show

PSA urges members of GEPF board of trustees not to accept excessive payments for services


Guest: Tahir Maepa | Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association (PSA)

14 lions on the loose in Phalaborwa

7 June 2019 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa: The mandate of the SA Reserve Bank has not changed

7 June 2019 1:01 PM
SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO

7 June 2019 12:53 PM
State withdraws case from Vlakfontein murder accused Fita Khupe

7 June 2019 12:45 PM
Over 40 bodies pulled from Nile River in the Sudanese capital

6 June 2019 1:14 PM
#ProteaFire extinguished or not?

6 June 2019 1:08 PM
US changes VISA requirements for entry into country

6 June 2019 1:03 PM
Recent Cape Town rainfall and what it means for harvest

6 June 2019 12:53 PM
EFF loses another legal case

6 June 2019 12:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told
Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan.

Westbury gang leader's case postponed
Leroy Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering Reagan Jacobs, who is believed to be a member of the rival gang unit in the area.
Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
MPs who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but the speaker didn't put their motion on the agenda.
