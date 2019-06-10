The Xolani Gwala Show

Mkhwebane’s credibility suffers another blow as FSCA takes her on


Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town

Sibanye takes over Lonmin

Sibanye takes over Lonmin

10 June 2019 1:14 PM
Marriage fraud victims speak out

Marriage fraud victims speak out

10 June 2019 1:08 PM
Western Cape Community Safety MEC says townships now a gang war zone

Western Cape Community Safety MEC says townships now a gang war zone

10 June 2019 1:02 PM
Court reckoning for Seriti Commission findings in Corruption Watch and R2K application

Court reckoning for Seriti Commission findings in Corruption Watch and R2K application

10 June 2019 12:52 PM
Forest High School pupil granted bail

Forest High School pupil granted bail

10 June 2019 12:36 PM
2019 - 06 - 07

2019 - 06 - 07

7 June 2019 6:43 PM
PSA urges members of GEPF board of trustees not to accept excessive payments for services

PSA urges members of GEPF board of trustees not to accept excessive payments for services

7 June 2019 1:17 PM
14 lions on the loose in Phalaborwa

14 lions on the loose in Phalaborwa

7 June 2019 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa: The mandate of the SA Reserve Bank has not changed

Ramaphosa: The mandate of the SA Reserve Bank has not changed

7 June 2019 1:01 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe

Last week, secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ANC's lekgotla had resolved that the mandate of the Reserve Bank must be expanded to include employment and economic growth.
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us