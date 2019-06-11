The Xolani Gwala Show

ANC NWC to investigate claims that Magashule helped form ATM


Guest: Prof. Somadoda Fikeni | Political analyst at UNISA

Botswana scraps gay sex laws in big victory for the LGBTIQ in Africa

11 June 2019 1:13 PM
DA wants Public Protector to release the Ramaphosa-Bosasa report in full

11 June 2019 1:05 PM
Property prices in popular Cape Town areas decrease

11 June 2019 12:54 PM
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as ANC MP

11 June 2019 12:38 PM
Corruption Watch argues for the Seriti Commission report to be set aside

11 June 2019 12:24 PM
Sibanye takes over Lonmin

10 June 2019 1:14 PM
Marriage fraud victims speak out

10 June 2019 1:08 PM
Western Cape Community Safety MEC says townships now a gang war zone

10 June 2019 1:02 PM
Court reckoning for Seriti Commission findings in Corruption Watch and R2K application

10 June 2019 12:52 PM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

Teacher shot dead at KZN school
An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg
Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

