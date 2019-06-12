The Xolani Gwala Show

Cabinet meets for the first time


Guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Political Analyst at University of Johannesburg

Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at State Capture Inquiry

12 June 2019 12:24 PM
Botswana scraps gay sex laws in big victory for the LGBTIQ in Africa

11 June 2019 1:13 PM
DA wants Public Protector to release the Ramaphosa-Bosasa report in full

11 June 2019 1:05 PM
Property prices in popular Cape Town areas decrease

11 June 2019 12:54 PM
ANC NWC to investigate claims that Magashule helped form ATM

11 June 2019 12:44 PM
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as ANC MP

11 June 2019 12:38 PM
Corruption Watch argues for the Seriti Commission report to be set aside

11 June 2019 12:24 PM
Sibanye takes over Lonmin

10 June 2019 1:14 PM
Marriage fraud victims speak out

10 June 2019 1:08 PM
EWN Headlines
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu

The Educators' Union of South Africa initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves due to a lack of security at schools.

Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers

The former tactical response team officer was currently serving 15 years in prison for armed robberies he committed.
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight

Residents of Alexandra claim that the man, who was set alight, had been sought by the police for a range of charges, including rape.

