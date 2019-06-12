The Xolani Gwala Show

Durban hosts SA Aids Conference


Two pupils die after ingesting rat poison

12 June 2019 1:18 PM
South Africa the 26th largest economic cost of violence as percentage of GDP

12 June 2019 1:12 PM
Cabinet meets for the first time

12 June 2019 12:31 PM
Mxolisi Nxasana testifies at State Capture Inquiry

12 June 2019 12:24 PM
Botswana scraps gay sex laws in big victory for the LGBTIQ in Africa

11 June 2019 1:13 PM
DA wants Public Protector to release the Ramaphosa-Bosasa report in full

11 June 2019 1:05 PM
Property prices in popular Cape Town areas decrease

11 June 2019 12:54 PM
ANC NWC to investigate claims that Magashule helped form ATM

11 June 2019 12:44 PM
Bathabile Dlamini resigns as ANC MP

11 June 2019 12:38 PM
EWN Headlines
Jiba snubbed me when I took over NPA - Nxasana
Mxolisi Nxasana has also accused former acting head of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba of running a campaign to dig for dirt on him to get him removed from office. He said he had a recording to this effect.

Ramaphosa confirms receipt of Bosasa implication notice from Mkhwebane
The notice means the Public Protector has enough evidence for an effective prima facie case against the president, but it also gives the implicated party the opportunity to respond.

Madonsela: Lower-ranking officials were blamed for Gupta Waterkloof landing
The former Public Protector said she had completed investigations and knew who was in the wrong beyond the passing of the buck to lower-ranking officials.
