City of Ekhuruleni arrests three police officials in joint intelligence operation


Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson to the Executive Mayor of Ekhuruleni

Update on Sudan

13 June 2019 1:09 PM
Caracals face wipe-out in Cape Town

13 June 2019 1:02 PM
Samora Machel on lockdown after AGU shootings

13 June 2019 12:48 PM
Media Monitoring releases report on SABC elections coverage

13 June 2019 12:36 PM
Latest report on corruption in policing reveals grim state of affairs

13 June 2019 12:31 PM
Two pupils die after ingesting rat poison

12 June 2019 1:18 PM
South Africa the 26th largest economic cost of violence as percentage of GDP

12 June 2019 1:12 PM
Durban hosts SA Aids Conference

12 June 2019 12:35 PM
Cabinet meets for the first time

12 June 2019 12:31 PM
EWN Headlines
'Ashamed' racist Catzavelos heads to NDPP over crimen injuria case
Last year, a video went viral when Catzavelos posed on camera on a Greek island giving a parody weather report where he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach.
Old, new MPs conclude second last day of parly induction
While it was not considered a political gathering, the induction degenerated this week with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress clashing during one of the sessions.
Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza as Leader of Government Business
The Leader of Government Business was appointed by the president in terms of the Constitution and formed the link between the national legislature and the executive in Parliament.
