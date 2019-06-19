The Xolani Gwala Show

Trump announces 2020 campaign


Guest: John Stremlau | Professor in International Relations at Wits University

Educators Union of South Africa briefs media on calls to arm teachers

19 June 2019 1:29 PM
Alex inter-ministerial task team mum on plans for the township

19 June 2019 1:19 PM
Fifth body of a homeless person found in Tshwane

19 June 2019 1:18 PM
Looking at the stimulus package and its successes before SONA

19 June 2019 12:52 PM
Alex shutdown stages more protests

19 June 2019 12:33 PM
3 initiates dead since start of season

19 June 2019 12:22 PM
Former Egypt President Muhammed Mursi dies

18 June 2019 1:10 PM
SAA pilots threaten to strike

18 June 2019 1:05 PM
Guests evacuated after Cape Town guest house catches fire

18 June 2019 1:00 PM
