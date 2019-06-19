FNB reverses deposits made to clients in error

The Xolani Gwala Show

Guest: Daniel Khan | FNB Spokesperson on Transactional Banking (via voicenote)

Educators Union of South Africa briefs media on calls to arm teachers

19 June 2019 1:29 PM
Alex inter-ministerial task team mum on plans for the township

19 June 2019 1:19 PM
Fifth body of a homeless person found in Tshwane

19 June 2019 1:18 PM
Trump announces 2020 campaign

19 June 2019 1:08 PM
Looking at the stimulus package and its successes before SONA

19 June 2019 12:52 PM
Alex shutdown stages more protests

19 June 2019 12:33 PM
3 initiates dead since start of season

19 June 2019 12:22 PM
Former Egypt President Muhammed Mursi dies

18 June 2019 1:10 PM
SAA pilots threaten to strike

18 June 2019 1:05 PM
EWN Headlines
3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa
Contralesa said it was concerned because they had declared zero deaths in the launch of the initiation season last week.
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams
The Water and Sanitation Department said the farm’s owner didn't apply for a licence to construct dams.
Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona
The DA said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.
