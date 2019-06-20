The Xolani Gwala Show

SONA 2019: WHat to expect from Ramaphosa


Guest: Lechesa Tsenoli | Deputy speaker at National Assembly

SONA 2019: WHat to expect from Ramaphosa

SONA 2019: WHat to expect from Ramaphosa

20 June 2019 12:50 PM
SONA 2019: WHat to expect from Ramaphosa

SONA 2019: WHat to expect from Ramaphosa

20 June 2019 12:47 PM
FNB reverses deposits made to clients in error

FNB reverses deposits made to clients in error

19 June 2019 1:41 PM
Educators Union of South Africa briefs media on calls to arm teachers

Educators Union of South Africa briefs media on calls to arm teachers

19 June 2019 1:29 PM
Alex inter-ministerial task team mum on plans for the township

Alex inter-ministerial task team mum on plans for the township

19 June 2019 1:19 PM
Fifth body of a homeless person found in Tshwane

Fifth body of a homeless person found in Tshwane

19 June 2019 1:18 PM
Trump announces 2020 campaign

Trump announces 2020 campaign

19 June 2019 1:08 PM
Looking at the stimulus package and its successes before SONA

Looking at the stimulus package and its successes before SONA

19 June 2019 12:52 PM
Alex shutdown stages more protests

Alex shutdown stages more protests

19 June 2019 12:33 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa says willing to rope in young people for better opportunities
Ramaphosa says willing to rope in young people for better opportunities

President Cyril Ramaphosa came face-to-face with scores of young people in Parliament where they raised a number of issues affecting the youth like unemployment and education.
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues
Duduzane Zuma can’t be guilty of culpable homicide, lawyer argues

Duduzane Zuma's lawyer said eyewitness Matron Mdakane was unreliable as she was unable to determine if the vehicles were travelling slow or fast.

Mass memorial service to be held for R18 victims
Mass memorial service to be held for R18 victims

Officials said 19 of the 24 people who died were pupils at four local schools in villages around Bolobedu, while the other five were community members.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us