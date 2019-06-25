The Xolani Gwala Show

Denel workers could be paid only 85% of their salaries


Guest: Johan Botha | Deputy General Secretary: Defence Sector

Numsa workers stage in labour dispute

25 June 2019 12:58 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

25 June 2019 12:51 PM
Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), March 2019

25 June 2019 12:33 PM
SONA Debate

25 June 2019 12:26 PM
Unions oppose Multichoice's decision to retrench workers

24 June 2019 1:14 PM
Gender Commission launches report looking into the state of shelters

24 June 2019 12:58 PM
More than 550 inmates die in the country’s prisons every year

24 June 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector taken aback by DA claims on Ramaphosa investigation

24 June 2019 12:28 PM
Ramaphosa’s SONA lacks detail on land reform:

21 June 2019 2:15 PM
EWN Headlines
22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SA
The last Labour Force Survey produced by Stats SA rated the country’s unemployment rate at 27.1% following a 0.4% decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Matshepo More details how PIC got in bed with Ayo Technology
The R4.3 billion Ayo Technologies deal was in the spotlight with allegations that the company flouted procedure to secure the deal.

SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care
Employees were evacuated from the building and it’s understood that three workers were receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation.
