AG releases report on local government's audit results


Guest: EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Officials raid Westdene creche where minors died

26 June 2019 1:00 PM
Ordinary South Africans ready to withdraw savings if pension assets prescribed

26 June 2019 12:46 PM
State Capture Commission hears testimony from CEO of SA Express

26 June 2019 12:27 PM
SANDF gets suspended for wearing hijab

26 June 2019 12:21 PM
SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care

25 June 2019 1:15 PM
Zimbabwe adopts interim RTGS dollar

25 June 2019 1:09 PM
Numsa workers stage in labour dispute

25 June 2019 12:58 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

25 June 2019 12:51 PM
Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), March 2019

25 June 2019 12:33 PM
EWN Headlines
Nehawu convenes its policy conference
Nehawu convenes its policy conference

Nehawu said its policy conference would adopt a strategy on how the organisation would relate with the sixth administration in government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
WATCH LIVE: Former SAA begins testimony at Zondo inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Former SAA begins testimony at Zondo inquiry

Sizakele Mzimela resigned her position as chief executive of the struggling airline in 2012 after clashes with then-Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Kimi Makwetu to deliver local govt audit results
Kimi Makwetu to deliver local govt audit results

Last year, Makwetu said only 13% of municipalities were producing quality financial statements.
